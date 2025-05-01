Video: Players Cuvet, Hugus, and Walters ready to face No. 13 NC State

Players Daniel Cuvet, Griffin Hugus, and Brian Walters answered questions from the media Thursday ahead of the Hurricanes' (27-18, 12-9 ACC) three-game series against 13th-ranked NC State (30-13, 15-6 ACC).

The Hurricanes are 12-3 in its last 15 games.

The first pitch of game one is set for 7 p.m. Eastern from Mark Light Field in Coral Gables.