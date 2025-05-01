Published May 1, 2025
Video: Players Cuvet, Hugus, and Walters ready to face No. 13 NC State
circle avatar
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Publisher
Twitter
@BenjaminRivals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Players Daniel Cuvet, Griffin Hugus, and Brian Walters answered questions from the media Thursday ahead of the Hurricanes' (27-18, 12-9 ACC) three-game series against 13th-ranked NC State (30-13, 15-6 ACC).

The Hurricanes are 12-3 in its last 15 games.

The first pitch of game one is set for 7 p.m. Eastern from Mark Light Field in Coral Gables.

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, @Najitobias, and @AlexDonno

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook