Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Video: Players Omier and Poplar talk post-game after win over Pitt

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
Publisher
@BenjaminRivals
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.

Players Norchad Omier and Wooga Poplar talk post-game after a 72-68 win over Pitt.

Popla played 32 minutes and registered 17 points (7-13 FGs, 3-6 threes), six rebounds, and two assists.

Omier played 35 minutes and registered his tenth double-double of the season, tallying 18 points (8-13 FGs, 2-3 threes), 10 rebounds, and two assists.

Miami will return to the hardwood on Tuesday in a road game against NC State on Tuesday. The tip is set for 9 PM eastern and will be televised on ESPN2.

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement