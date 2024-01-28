Players Norchad Omier and Wooga Poplar talk post-game after a 72-68 win over Pitt.

Popla played 32 minutes and registered 17 points (7-13 FGs, 3-6 threes), six rebounds, and two assists.

Omier played 35 minutes and registered his tenth double-double of the season, tallying 18 points (8-13 FGs, 2-3 threes), 10 rebounds, and two assists.

Miami will return to the hardwood on Tuesday in a road game against NC State on Tuesday. The tip is set for 9 PM eastern and will be televised on ESPN2.

