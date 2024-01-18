Miami players Nijel Pack and Norchad Omier talk post-game after an 84-75 loss to Florida State.





Omier on the size difference Florida State posed:

"I don't think it was a size mismatch. They are the biggest team in the country. Coming into the game, we knew that they were going to be big. The whole night, everything was clicking for them. There are games like that. I think we just got to soak it in a little bit and keep going. Just move on."





Pack on Miami's defense:

"It came down to the defense, honestly. They put up 45 points on us in the first half, and that's unacceptable for us. That's a lot of points, and we can't give up that many points. It didn't really come down to the offense; it came down to the defense. We got to be better."





Pack on starting slow:

"Honestly, I couldn't even tell you why. I just feel like as a leader on this team, and everybody respects everybody on this team, it just comes down to getting on people. We just got to better when we start the game. We got to be better throughout the entire game. We just got to finish the game well. It didn't even come down to how we started. It was how we played throughout the game. We had chances. We missed free throws. We didn't get the rebounds when we needed to, and that's what it came down to. We got to pick it up there. I feel like we put ourselves in a good chance."





Pack on what the team needs to improve on:

"It comes down to discipline at the end of the day. I feel like we got every key piece. Offense is great. We can stop guys on the defensive end, but it comes down to discipline. Do we rebound when we need to? We didn't tonight. Did we make free throws when we needed to? We didn't tonight. That's what it comes down to, our discipline. We have a lot of leaders, and we have a lot of older guys, but it just comes down to that. We know what we got to do; we just got to do it when it matters."





Miami is back on the court Saturday in a road game against Syracuse. The tip is set for noon Eastern.