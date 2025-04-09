Video: Players, Scott, Blount, and Brockermeyer talk post-practice

Defensive linemen Justin Scott, Aromondo Blount, and offensive linemen James Brockermeyer were made available to the media after Miami's 13th spring practice.
Miami will resume spring practice on Thursday, April 10th.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, @Najitobias, and @AlexDonno
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook