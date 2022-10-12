Miami travels to Blacksburg, VA Friday to battle Virginia Tech Saturday afternoon at 12:30 PM at Lane Stadium. Sophomore Safety James Williams , Senior Linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. and Defensive End Jahfari Harvey shared their thoughts on the team and the upcoming hostile environment.

Williams talks about accountability and how he is looking to raise his play and those around him. He also talks about the environment expected at Lane Stadium.

Flagg talks about his play this season, the maturity level of James Williams and Kamren Kinchens, Wesley Bissainthe, and concentrating on one opponent each week as opposed to looking ahead.

He talks about adjustments made in the second half of the UNC game and the environment expected at Lane Stadium