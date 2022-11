Defensive Tackle Leonard Taylor talks of a turning point in his development this season. He talks of his new eating habits, areas where he can improve, and his thoughts on Florida State .

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson talks about the Miami-Florida State rivalry. He also talks of Seminole quarterback Jordan Travis , North Carolina Quarterback Drake Maye , Taylor, and tackling in the open field.

Tight End Will Mallory opens with comments on Tight End Kahlil Brantley . He shares his thoughts on Florida State, Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke 's progress, and QB Jake Garcia .

Running Back Henry Parrish talks of playing in his first Miami Florida State game. He also talks of taking on a heavy workload and what fellow running back Luscious Stanley brings to the table.

He also talks about what he learned from Running Backs Coach Kevin Smith and how the bond developed.