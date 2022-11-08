Video: Players Talk To Media Ahead Of Road Game At Georgia Tech
Offensive Lineman John Campbell talks of the 'next-man-up' mentality amidst the injuries, making a bowl game, and preparing for Georiga Tech.
Tight End Will Mallory talks of the intensity in practice, aiming to become bowl-eligible, what he's seen from Georgia Tech's defense his thoughts on Tight End Jaleel Skinner.
He also shares his thoughts on the difference between former offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee's offense compared to Josh Gattis' scheme.
Wide Receiver Xavier Restrepo talks of the confidence he has with all three quarterbacks (Tyler Van Dyke, Jake Garcia, and Jacurri Brown).
Restrepo shares his thoughts on making a bowl game, OC Josh Gattis' offense, the difference from last year's offense, and what he did during his time injured.
He also talks about former Deerfield Beach High School teammate Bryce Gowdy and how his name is still on the Yellow Jackets roster. Gowdy tragically took his life after committing to Georgia Tech.
Long Snapper Clay James was named as a semifinalist for the Wuerffel Trophy which is known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Named after Danny Wuerffel, 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, the Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.
James talks about what the honor means to him and the community service in which he participates. He also talks of making a bowl game and what that would mean to him in his senior year.
