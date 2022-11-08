Offensive Lineman John Campbell talks of the 'next-man-up' mentality amidst the injuries, making a bowl game, and preparing for Georiga Tech .

Tight End Will Mallory talks of the intensity in practice, aiming to become bowl-eligible, what he's seen from Georgia Tech's defense his thoughts on Tight End Jaleel Skinner . He also shares his thoughts on the difference between former offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee 's offense compared to Josh Gattis ' scheme.

Wide Receiver Xavier Restrepo talks of the confidence he has with all three quarterbacks (Tyler Van Dyke, Jake Garcia, and Jacurri Brown).

Restrepo shares his thoughts on making a bowl game, OC Josh Gattis' offense, the difference from last year's offense, and what he did during his time injured.

He also talks about former Deerfield Beach High School teammate Bryce Gowdy and how his name is still on the Yellow Jackets roster. Gowdy tragically took his life after committing to Georgia Tech.