Video: Plays from Miami 2025 QB commit Luke Nickel in season-opening win
Luke Nickel and Milton (GA) defeated American Heritage Plantation (FL) 38-27 in the regular season opener for both teams.
The Miami commit passed for an unofficial 15-of-25 passes for 250 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
Photo Courtesy of Robson Lopes
