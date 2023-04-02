Head Coach Jim Larranaga, Isaiah Wong, and Jordan Miller talk post-game after a 72-59 loss to UConn in the Final Four.

Larranaga starts with an opening statement and said Miami was never in-sync offensively. He talked about how proud he was of his team after the game.

He talked of the game plan of how to defend Adama Sanogo and said the team was not mentally and emotionally they were not together - scoring a season-low of 59 total points.

Larranaga also shares his thoughts on the transfer portal and its effect on college basketball.

Wong said the Hurricanes beat themselves and if they played their game it would have been a different story. He also explains that their two-year run has started some momentum for the program.

Milller said UConn were just the better team tonight and talked of an impressive two-year run of making the Elite Eight and Final Four.

Both players talk about what Coach 'L' meant to them over the years.