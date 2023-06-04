Head Coach Gino DiMare, Third Baseman Yohandy Morales, and Pitcher Alejandro Rosario available post-game after 8-5 win over Louisiana.





Head coach Gino DiMare on his thoughts about the game…

“Well, that team is a good team. They battle hard, they play hard. We knew that coming in. It was going to be a battle all the way through and they showed that and fought at the end. It’s a good thing we got some insurance runs ourselves there. The bottom line is I’m proud of our guys, but we got to move forward now and get ready for Texas. That game is over. We did what we needed to do. Now, we got to get ready for Texas.”





Yohandy Morales on his second home run…

“I felt good giving some cushion for ‘Walt’ [Andrew Walters]. Walt can pitch with one run, two runs, it doesn’t matter. But giving him the extra run, I feel like really helped him because they had first and third and you never know what could happen after that. They were the home team. So, it felt good getting the job done and moving on to the next game.”





Alejandro Rosario on his performance…

“I felt good. It also helps having a good team behind you, having a good defense behind you. It’s never the plan when we score to give up runs after, but we have a good team that bounces back really good. So, it helps.”

Miami will look to continue to stay alive in upcoming matchup against Texas. The first pitch is set for 6 PM EST. The Longhorns are undefeated in the Coral Gables Regional and the Hurricanes will need to defeat Texas twice in order to advance to the super regionals.