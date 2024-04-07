Video: RCS Miami - Interview with four-star 2025 OL Ziyare Addison
Four-star 2025 Miami Offensive Line target Ziyare Addision answers questions from National Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr. at Rivals Camp Miami.
Addison shares his thoughts on Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes (0:54).
The blue-chip O-Linemen received the honorable mention Golden Ball at the camp.
