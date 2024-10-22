Advertisement

in other news

Local four-star Miami WR commit Josh Moore talks future visits

Local four-star Miami WR commit Josh Moore talks future visits

Local talent confident in decision to flip to Miami

Premium content
 • Marcus Benjamin
Video: Miami preparing for big recruiting weekend for FSU game

Video: Miami preparing for big recruiting weekend for FSU game

Recruiting Impact: FSU vs. Miami

External content
 • Adam Gorney and John Garcia Jr.
Miami is working to schedule a visit with 2025 Baylor LB commit Kaleb Burns

Miami is working to schedule a visit with 2025 Baylor LB commit Kaleb Burns

Visit update on Baylor LB commit Kaleb Burns

External content
 • Marshall Levenson
Miami makes top five for rising 6'5" athlete Wydeek Collier

Miami makes top five for rising 6'5" athlete Wydeek Collier

2026 ATH/DE Wydeek Collier breaks down his top-five

Premium contentExternal content
 • Ryan O'Bleness
QB Cam Ward and WR Sam Brown honored by ACC for week 8 performance

QB Cam Ward and WR Sam Brown honored by ACC for week 8 performance

Two Hurricanes collect weekly conference honors

 • Marcus Benjamin

in other news

Local four-star Miami WR commit Josh Moore talks future visits

Local four-star Miami WR commit Josh Moore talks future visits

Local talent confident in decision to flip to Miami

Premium content
 • Marcus Benjamin
Video: Miami preparing for big recruiting weekend for FSU game

Video: Miami preparing for big recruiting weekend for FSU game

Recruiting Impact: FSU vs. Miami

External content
 • Adam Gorney and John Garcia Jr.
Miami is working to schedule a visit with 2025 Baylor LB commit Kaleb Burns

Miami is working to schedule a visit with 2025 Baylor LB commit Kaleb Burns

Visit update on Baylor LB commit Kaleb Burns

External content
 • Marshall Levenson
Published Oct 22, 2024
Video: Restrepo, Bain, Martinez and Mesidor prepare for rival Florida State
circle avatar
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Publisher
Twitter
@BenjaminRivals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, running back Damien Martinez, and defensive linemen Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor answer questions from the media after practice in preparation for their week nine game vs. Florida State.

Kickoff is set for 7 PM Eastern from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement