Video: Restrepo, Porter Jr., Brown, and McCormick talk post-practice No. 3
Four players were available for the media on Saturday after Fall Camp Practice No. 3: Wide Receiver Xavier Restrepo, Tight End Cam McCormick, and Defensive Backs Damari Brown and Daryl Porter Jr.
Advertisement
Videos Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook