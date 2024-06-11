Video: Rising WR Larry Miles at Legends Camp 2024
Rising 2026 wide receiver Larry Miles was one of the top performers at Legends Camp 2024.
Based on his performance, he earned an offer from the University of Miami.
Video Courtesy of Chris Fodde
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook