The four-star prospect put on a show against the No. 4 team in the nation , making plays against a loaded Ascenders offensive line. The 2023 Miami target picked up all three sacks in the second half, as the Rockets went on to shut out IMG in the final two quarters.

Miami Central (FL.) defensive end Rueben Bain picked up where he left off last year, notching three sacks in a season-opening win against IMG Academy.

This is not the first time we have seen Bain consistently force pressure. The two-time state champion led the country in sacks last season with 29.5.

In a game with many four and five-star talent on the field, this was Bain's ideal opportunity to boost his stock. He did exactly that. He was matched against Miami commit Francis Mauigoa for most of the night.

"Stars are going to shine in big games and that's what I did tonight," said Bain. "He's a great player but I came out on top."

Central's 20-14 victory over IMG is the first time a Florida team defeated the Ascenders since 2015 when American Heritage (FL.) did it in a kickoff classic preseason game.