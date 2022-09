In this episode, we preview Miami Vs. Texas A&M, talk matchups and keys to the game. The Hurricanes travels to College Station and face A&M in primetime at 9 PM eastern.

We also touch on the new Rivals 2025 prospect rankings which made its debut this week.

CanesCounty also talks high school football and recruiting as it's another big week on the gridiron.

Miami is still in contention for many of the nation's best prospects.