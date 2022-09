Miami misses on five-star David Hicks as he commits to Texas A&M and Tyler Williams committing to Georgia this week.

We talk about where Miami goes from here at wide receiver and the defensive line for the 2023 recruiting class. Miami is currently ranked 12th in the team recruiting rankings.

Also, we discuss what needs to be fixed during Miami's bye week. Miami returns to action against North Carolina on October 8th at Hard Rock Stadium.