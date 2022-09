Tyler Van Dyke completed 21-of-41 (51%) of his passes for 217 yards against Texas A&M.

It was an underwhelming performance from the Miami quarterback that will have to get used to being without his go-to wide receiver Xavier Restrepo who Head Coach Mario Cristobal confirmed will be out for six weeks. The third-year sophomore failed to get his team in the end zone but did not turn the ball over all night in a hostile environment at Kyle Field.

Van Dyke did not get much help from his receivers as there were several drops in the game. 'TVD' will look to bounce back next week at home against unranked Middle Tennessee State.