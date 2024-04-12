Quarterback Cam Ward and offensive lineman Tommy "Bruno" Kinsler were available for media after the final spring practice in 2024.

Ward, who took the entire offensive line to dinner shortly after arriving at the University of Miami, starts by answering a question about Kinsler's choice of cole slaw at dinner. Ward is not a fan of cole slaw.

He talks about winning over the guys in the locker room (0:46), walks us through his decision to bypass the NFL draft to play one more year in college football with the Miami Hurricanes (1:27), and explains what fans should expect from him and the offense this season (2:16).

He shares how he enjoys fishing in South Florida (2:49) but does not enjoy the traffic (2:59). Ward also responds to a question about trash talk and why he feels it's necessary (3:19). He also shares thoughts on the offense and describes how it is an Air Raid in a huddle (3:57).

Ward discusses his relationship with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (4:29), provides his take on the tight end room (4:59), and transfer safety Mishael Powell (5:43).

He answered a question about his fumble issues over the years (6:36), the chemistry developing with the wide receivers (7:02), and bringing the team back to a championship-level program (7:47).

Lastly, Ward shares his thoughts about the offensive line (8:26) and his thoughts on the East Coast vs. the West Coast (9:08).