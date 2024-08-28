Video: Ward, Arroyo, Bissainthe and Powell talk ahead of clash with Florida
Players QB Cam Ward, TE Elijah Arroyo, LB Wesley Bissainthe, and DB Meesh Powell answer questions ahead of the season opener
Miami opens its season against rival Florida on Saturday at 3:30 PM Eastern from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL. The game will be televised on ABC.
