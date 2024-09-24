Advertisement

Published Sep 24, 2024
Video: Ward, Mauigoa, Powell, and Arroyo talk ahead of clash with Va Tech
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Quarterback Cam Ward, linebacker Francisco "Kiko" Mauigoa, defensive back Meesh Powell, and tight end Elijah Arroyo talk to the media after Tuesday's practice.

The Hurricanes will host Virginia Tech on Saturday night.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM Eastern from Hard Rock Stadium.

