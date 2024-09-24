Video: Ward, Mauigoa, Powell, and Arroyo talk ahead of clash with Va Tech

in other news
Miami trending to land four-star center
Canes gaining momentum with talented 6'10 prospect
After the Storm: How can Ward and Miami improve after record-setting start?
Miami is on a record-setting pace, with conference play ahead
New AP Poll: Miami moves up again, ranked 7th
Miami moves up another spot in the latest AP poll
PFF Grades And Snap Counts: Miami Vs. USF
Grades and Snap Counts From Pro Football Focus
Instant reaction to Miami's 50-15 week four win over USF
Discussion, takes, and thoughts on Miami's 50-15 win over South Florida
in other news
Miami trending to land four-star center
Canes gaining momentum with talented 6'10 prospect
After the Storm: How can Ward and Miami improve after record-setting start?
Miami is on a record-setting pace, with conference play ahead
New AP Poll: Miami moves up again, ranked 7th
Miami moves up another spot in the latest AP poll
Quarterback Cam Ward, linebacker Francisco "Kiko" Mauigoa, defensive back Meesh Powell, and tight end Elijah Arroyo talk to the media after Tuesday's practice.
The Hurricanes will host Virginia Tech on Saturday night.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM Eastern from Hard Rock Stadium.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook