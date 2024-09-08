Video: Ward, Restrepo, Baron, Scott and Lyle talk after 56-9 win over FAMU
Quarterback Cam Ward, wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, running back Jordan Lyle, defensive lineman Tyler Baron, and Justin Scott talk post-game after a 56-9 win over Florida A&M in the home opener for the Miami Hurricanes.
