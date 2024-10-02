Video: Ward, Restrepo, Mauigoa, and Powell prepare for trip to Cal
Quarterback Cam Ward, wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, linebacker Kiko Mauigoa, and defensive back Meesh Powell answer questions from the media after practice in preparation for their week six game at Cal.
Kickoff is set for 10:30 PM Eastern from Cal Memorial Stadium, in Berkeley, CA.
