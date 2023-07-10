Yohandy Morales was the first Miami Hurricane drafted in the 2023 MLB Draft. He went 40th overall to the Washington Nationals and spoke to the local media in D.C. as well as Miami media.

Morales on his decision to play his college ball at Miami:

"It worked out pretty well. I'm super happy with the decision I made. I feel like it paid off. Going to Miami, obviously, my three years definitely helped me grow as a player and as a person. I'm super thankful of the three years that I got to go to Miami."

On learning from his dad who played for the Cuban National team and the minor leagues:

"My dad's been with me ever since I've started playing baseball, basically grew up being my coach. Obviously no one listen's to your dad growing up as a coach. We had a couple fights throughout the years. At the end of the day, he's my dad and I'm super thankful for everything he's taught me throughout my career. Especially when I was younger, going through Miami, he helped me out as well. The first thing he told me [after I was drafted] was time to get ready for work. Easy part is getting there, hardest part is staying there. Don't let up just get after it."

On bringing the winning culture at Miami to Washington:

"No matter what I'm still trying to win. That's the goal. Everybody hates to losing. Being part of the winning culture is going to help a lot. We all want to win so I'm ready to do that."