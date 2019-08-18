News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-18 02:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Visits on tap for Hurricanes commit, but he’s “1,000 percent” committed

Cbgmvpgvrsq5m0l62jf4
Gary Ferman • CaneSport
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Miami Central High School OL and 2021 Miami Hurricanes commitment Laurence Seymore is playing LT in high school but says Miami is recruiting him to play center/guard.“Snapping the ball, I’m working...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}