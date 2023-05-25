CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami women’s tennis team concluded the 2023 campaign ranked No. 16 nationally, as announced Wednesday by the ITA.

For Miami, it marks the team’s 20th consecutive top-25 finish, a stretch that dates back to head coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews’ second season in 2003. No final rankings came out in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the final two-plus months of the season.

In addition, this is the 18th in the last 19 completed seasons—all but 2017—the Hurricanes ended the year in the ITA top 20. Miami earned a top-20 position in each of the last 10 rankings releases this season, dating back to March 10, and peaked at No. 11 overall.

The Hurricanes went 16-8 (9-4 ACC) during the 2023 campaign. They reached the NCAA Round of 32 for the 21st time in a row, a streak that goes back to Yaroshuk-Tews’ inaugural season as head coach in 2002.

All but one of Miami’s defeats came against a team that ended the year in the top 20, including five versus top-12 teams and two against top-three teams. The Hurricanes also claimed a win over an NC State team that reached the NCAA Team Championship title match and finished fourth.

Thirteen of the 14 ACC schools made the year-end rankings, with 11 in the top 50, nine in the top 30, seven in the top 25, six in the top 20, four in the top 12, and two in the top five. Miami is joined on the list by top-ranked North Carolina, fourth-ranked NC State, No. 11 Duke, No. 12 Virginia, No. 20 Georgia Tech, No. 24 Florida State, No. 27 Wake Forest, No. 28 Notre Dame, No. 45 Clemson, No. 47 Syracuse, No. 54 Boston College and No. 70 Louisville.

Courtesy of Alex Schwartz of Miami Athletics

Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics