Waardenburg has career game & it's utter domination for UM over UNC, 85-57

A packed house at the Watsco Center. Forward Sam Waardenburg, who entered Tuesday night against North Carolina fifth on the team in scoring, throwing down a career-high 21 points. Runs by Miami of 14-0, 10-0 and 10-0 ... all in the first half. You get the idea. It was a rollicking good time for Cane players in front a rowdy crowd in an 85-57 blowout win against the Tar Heels that keeps UM in first place in the ACC at 6-1 with the team 14-4 overall. The loss was the second-largest defeat by a North Carolina team in the last 10 seasons, and it wasn’t the tight game between two very good teams most envisioned heading into the evening.

“I come into every game picturing that it’s going to be down to the wire,” said guard Isaiah Wong, adding that it was the largest crowd he can remember playing in front of at UM. “We did what we had to do at the start of the first half and at the start of the second half.” Wong was among three players with at least 20 points in the game - he had 25, there was Waardenburg’s big day and Kam McGusty chipped in 20. It was the first time since Feb. 19, 2020, that three Canes scored in the twenties. Defensively, the Hurricanes stifled UNC, holding the team to its lowest point total of the season. This was a Tar Heels team that entered Tuesday night as the sixth-best three-point shooting team in the nation - UNC was held to six of 30 from long range and 33.8 percent from the floor for the game. "The team as a whole - everyone this past week were really fired up to get back on that win streak," Waardenburg said. "Coming in we had a great game plan." It was utter domination, and that domination included taking care of business against Tar Heels’ star Armando Bacot. He came in averaging over 21 points and 13 rebounds in his last seven games and was held to just three points in the first, another season-low. “What we told the players is that no one guy can guard him,” said Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga. “We had to switch onto him and limit his number of touches.”

Waardenburg did much of the heavy lifting against Bacot while delivering one of the finest first halves in the NCAA this season with 17 points including two dunks and four triples. After the first half, Miami led North Carolina 49-22, matching UM’s largest halftime lead in 25 years. The second half’s start all but sealed the win. The first Miami make was another Waardenburg three-pointer; his previous career-high was set 18 points in UM’s win over Clemson earlier this season. “Sam’s a really good player… He’s always been a main piece for this team,” said Wong.