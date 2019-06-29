News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-29 04:55:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Wake Forest commit talking with Stroud “a lot,” is flip candidate

Rsq6p3jlxo1hxdo4c0kz
Gary Ferman • CaneSport
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Tampa (Fla.) Chamberlain High School DT James Ash is a Wake Forest commitment.But he says one other program still remains in his picture: The Miami Hurricanes.“Miami’s definitely an option,” Ash sa...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}