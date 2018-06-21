CaneSport.com

Walker a first-rounder, taken No. 18 by Spurs
Lonnie Walker IV arrived at Miami with many expecting him to be a one-and-done.
And while maybe it wasn't quite the season he expected as a freshman at UM, he still headed to the NBA after one season. This evening he was a first round pick - he was taken No. 18 by the San Antonio Spurs.
The program's highest ever draft pick? Rick Barry, who was taken No. 2 in the 1965 draft.
Walker is No. 2 on the list, tied with Shane Larkin (No. 18 in 2013).
"I'm just a kid from Reading (Pa.)," Walker told ESPN after his selection, adding "You just expect hard work and dedication (from me) day in and day out ... sooner or later we're going to shock the world."
Walker averaged 11.5 points this past season, starting 18 games. He was the team's leading scorer, the first time that happened for a UM freshman since Darius Rice in 2000-01. He also averaged 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while hitting on 34.6 percent of his three-pointers and 73.8 percent of his free throws.
His Cane career got off to a rough start with a knee injury in the summer, and he rounded into form as the season went along and was an honorable mention All-ACC pick.
He was compared to Dwyane Wade by Chauncey Billups on the ESPN telecast.
THE WALKER FILE
As a Freshman (2017-18)Season: Honorable Mention All-ACC honoree (first freshman in Miami history to earn all-league honors) ... ACC All-Freshman Team ... All-ACC Academic Team ... Named ACC Rookie of the Week on Dec. 11, Jan. 29 and Feb. 5 ... Played in all 32 games, with 18 starts, and averaged team-high 11.5 points per game ... First freshman to lead Miami in scoring since Darius Rice in 2000-01 and the fourth in program history ... Ranked sixth among ACC freshmen in scoring (11.5 ppg), including fifth among rookies in ACC play (13.6) ... In ACC games only, he ranked 22nd in conference in scoring ... Averaged 14.8 points and shot 37.6 percent from 3-point range (44-117) and 78 percent (32-41) from free-throw line in his 18 starts ... Scored 10 points and added five assists in college debut (11/10) ... Left Florida A&M game in first half with left ankle injury (11/16) ... Scored five points in homecoming game in Reading, Pa., against La Salle (11/22) ... Recorded 12 points and five rebounds against Princeton (12/2) ... Made first start against Boston U. (12/5) and had big game, recording career highs in points (26) and rebounds (7); was 9-for-15 from field, including 5-for-7 from 3-point range ... Scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds at George Washington (12/16) ... Scored 16 points and pulled down seven rebounds at Clemson (1/13) ... Hit 5-of-8 3-pointers and scored 19 points with four steals against Duke (1/15) ... Scored 25 points, including game-tying layup with four seconds left in regulation, in OT win over Louisville (1/24) ... Recorded 23 points at Florida State (1/27) ... Scored 14 points, including eight in the final 3 minutes, 22 seconds, in win at Virginia Tech (2/3) ... Led team with 19 points and three blocks in win over Wake Forest (2/7) ... Scored 19 points – 11 in first half including buzzer-beating 3-pointer – in win at Notre Dame (2/19) ... Hit go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds remaining in comeback win over Boston College (2/24); scored 14 points in the game ... Scored game-tying jumper with 56 seconds remaining in win against Virginia Tech and finished with 13 points (3/3) ... Scored 12 points in 38 minutes in NCAA Tournament against Loyola Chicago.
Prior to Miami 2017 McDonald's All-American ... 2017 Jordan Brand Classic All-American ... Ranked No. 12 in the ESPN Top 100, second at his position and first in Pennsylvania ... 2017 AP Pennsylvania All-State 6A Player of the Year ... 2017 Max Preps All-American, honorable mention ... Three-time Berks County Player of the Year ... As a senior led Reading High to its first Pennsylvania 6A High School State Championship. Scored 35 points in the state semifinals and 22 points in championship game ... Reading High School all-time leading scorer with 1,828 points ... Averaged 18.4 points per game ... As a junior led the Red Knights to a 29-4 record and a trip to the PIAA Class 4A state semifinals, averaging 16.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game ... 2016 Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year ... Played AAU ball for Team Final from the Philadelphia area, the same AAU program as Ja'Quan Newton and Davon Reed ... Played on the EYBL AAU circuit in 2016, averaging 16.6 points per game, knocking down 45.5 percent of his shots. Also tallied 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals per outing ... Great vision and ball-handling skills, can shoot from the outside or penetrate and finish at the rim ... Long defender with a 6-foot-10-inch wingspan who causes havoc for opposing guards ... Chose Miami over offers from Kentucky, Arizona, Villanova and Syracuse.