CaneSport.com

Lonnie Walker IV arrived at Miami with many expecting him to be a one-and-done.

And while maybe it wasn't quite the season he expected as a freshman at UM, he still headed to the NBA after one season. This evening he was a first round pick - he was taken No. 18 by the San Antonio Spurs.

The program's highest ever draft pick? Rick Barry, who was taken No. 2 in the 1965 draft.

Walker is No. 2 on the list, tied with Shane Larkin (No. 18 in 2013).

"I'm just a kid from Reading (Pa.)," Walker told ESPN after his selection, adding "You just expect hard work and dedication (from me) day in and day out ... sooner or later we're going to shock the world."

Walker averaged 11.5 points this past season, starting 18 games. He was the team's leading scorer, the first time that happened for a UM freshman since Darius Rice in 2000-01. He also averaged 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while hitting on 34.6 percent of his three-pointers and 73.8 percent of his free throws.

His Cane career got off to a rough start with a knee injury in the summer, and he rounded into form as the season went along and was an honorable mention All-ACC pick.

He was compared to Dwyane Wade by Chauncey Billups on the ESPN telecast.