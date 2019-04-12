Walker: Miami “in my head right now,” visiting for spring game
Tampa (Fla.) Chamberlain LB/DE Johnny Walker said last month that he wasn’t ruling out committing to Miami on a planned late March visit.But that visit never happened.The situation now?“I’ve narrow...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news