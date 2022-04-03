Walker took 5-hour Cane visit Sat. afternoon: "I'm really interested"
Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola High School DT John Walker visited Miami yesterday afternoon and says the experience was “great.”“I had a good time with the coaches, sitting down with them, spending time ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news