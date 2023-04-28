CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami closer Andrew Walters earned a spot on the 2023 NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award Midseason Watch List, as announced Wednesday.

The midseason watch list features 56 of the sport’s top relief pitchers. Relievers who are not on the midseason list still have an opportunity to be named a finalist for the award.

To view the complete list, click HERE.