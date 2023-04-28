Walters Named to Midseason Stopper of the Year Award Watch List
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami closer Andrew Walters earned a spot on the 2023 NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award Midseason Watch List, as announced Wednesday.
The midseason watch list features 56 of the sport’s top relief pitchers. Relievers who are not on the midseason list still have an opportunity to be named a finalist for the award.
To view the complete list, click HERE.
A finalist for the prestigious honor in 2022, Walters has posted a 3-0 mark with a 1.38 ERA and six saves in 17 appearances. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound has recorded 48 strikeouts and four walks across 26 innings, while limiting opposing hitters to a .161 average.
Walters is tied for seventh place in program history with 20 career saves. The Palm Bay, Fla., native has totaled a 1.51 ERA and 146 punchouts over 83 1/3 frames.
The NCBWA will announce the finalists on Wednesday, June 7 with the winner being named on Friday, June 16 at the College World Series.
Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics
Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics
