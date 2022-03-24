Washington brothers visited Miami today, plan to announce decision Saturday
Miami Killian High School twins LB Bobby Washington Jr. and DB Robby Washington were on Miami’s campus today watching practice, meeting with coaches and doing a photo shoot in Cane uniforms.“It was...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news