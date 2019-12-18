Washington is on board, talented OL signs
Nashville (Tenn.) John Overton High School OT Chris Washington is what you'd expect out of a hardnosed offensive lineman.He is a guy who stays focused on the task at hand and goes every rep 100 per...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news