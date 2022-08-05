Watch: Clemson Transfer Ladson Returns Home And Shares Thoughts On Van Dyke

Frank Ladson talks about a seamless transition to the University of Miami.

The four-star rated talent out of high school is one of the contenders for the starting wide receiver positions at Miami.

The 6'3" 205-pound wideout from South Dade High School ranked as the ninth-ranked player in Florida in the 2019 class and a U.S. Army All-American.

Ladson started eight games and made 30 appearances in three seasons at Clemson catching 31 for 428 yards and scoring six touchdowns.