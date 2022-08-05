WATCH: First Look At WR Colbie Young In Pads

Miami WR Colbie Young made his debut in pads during the first day of fall practice.

Young, a 6-foot-5 JUCO transfer, received high praise from Mario Cristobal for how he performed during the last stretch of the summer strength and conditioning program.

"Big, fast, physical, great hands, hard worker," Cristobal said. "He joined us very late in summer conditioning and he attacked it. Excited for him and the future."

Tyler Van Dyke connected with Young multiple times during the media viewing session. He's excited to continue building a connection during the fall.

"Colbie’s a big, freak athlete," Van Dyke said. "He’s got great ball skills and can move too. I’m excited to see what he can do."