WATCH: Four-Star Running Back Cedric Baxter Breaks Down His Top Schools

Cedric Baxter, the four-star back from Orlando's Edgewater High School could be the next running back to commit to 'The U.'

The 6'1" 215-pound running back is set to make his commitment on August 10th. He will decide between Florida, Miami, Texas, and Texas A&M.

He had this to say about Miami:

"Coach [Mario] Cristobal, he's a real genuine dude. He doesn't sugarcoat nothing. And I feel like with him being the O-Line coach, that just shows that he's going to run the ball. When I went down there to the practice, they've had the best practice that I've seen out of all of the college campuses I've been on. Coach Kevin Smith, he's a real dude, I can see myself in him. He did it at one of the highest levels. He has the record for the most rushing yards in the state of Florida. That just shows a lot."

In 31 games, Baxter tallied 2,384 career rushing yards scoring 31 total touchdowns. In his junior year alone he averaged 150 yards rushing per game and 8.3 per carry scoring 22 touchdowns.

Miami does not have a running back currently committed to the 2023 class. The Canes are also looking at Fort Lauderdale Dillard running back Christopher Johnson to possibly join the class, but he has stated that he will not make his decision until December.







