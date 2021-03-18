 CaneSport - WATCH: In-state schools pushing for Top 100 DE Kenyatta Jackson
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-18 09:24:02 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: In-state schools pushing for Top 100 DE Kenyatta Jackson

Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@ChadSimmons_
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Top 100 defensive end Kenyatta Jackson is wanted. He has national offers, schools across the country are in pursuit, so it will not be easy for Florida, Florida State or Miami to keep him home.

The Gators, Seminoles and Hurricanes are all in on Jackson, and each school is making a strong case.

He talks in this interview how the big three in the Sunshine State are recruiting how, what he likes about each school, and more.

