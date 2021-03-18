CaneSport - WATCH: In-state schools pushing for Top 100 DE Kenyatta Jackson

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Top 100 defensive end Kenyatta Jackson is wanted. He has national offers, schools across the country are in pursuit, so it will not be easy for Florida, Florida State or Miami to keep him home.

The Gators, Seminoles and Hurricanes are all in on Jackson, and each school is making a strong case.

He talks in this interview how the big three in the Sunshine State are recruiting how, what he likes about each school, and more.