WATCH: Miami Target Will Fowles Impresses At 7-on-7 Tournament

Dade Christian (FL) four-star receiver Will Fowles made the play of the day at Tutu Atwell's inaugural 7on7 tournament last weekend.

Fowles had a number of touchdowns and an exceptional touchdown grab, followed by a unique celebration.

Fowles, who garnered 1,100 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior, gave a first glimpse of the type of senior campaign he will have. The 6-foot-2 receiver recently released a top schools list with Miami, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

Miami is truly in play for the star receiver, with Fowles individually creating a Twitter hashtag supporting a campaign for him to play for the hometown Hurricanes. #WillToTheU

Fowles would become UM's third local receiver commit, joining Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington.



