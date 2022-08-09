Watch: Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis After Day 3 Of Fall Camp

Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is entering his first season with the Miami Hurricanes. Gattis won the Broyles award which goes to the nation's top assistant.

He spent his last three years at Michigan helping the Wolverines to its first-ever college football playoff appearance.

Gattis also spent time at Alabama as the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach where he helped develop NFL first-round draft pick Jerry Jeudy and Jaylen Waddle.

Gattis played collegiately at Wake Forest and spent two seasons in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chicago Bears.