CaneSport - WATCH: The next step for five-star Julian Armella

MIAMI — Julian Armella is a new offensive lineman. He has re-shaped his body, and he had some strong moments at the Under Armour All-America Camp Series Sunday. In between the drills and reps against top defensive linemen, the five-star offensive lineman out of Miami Columbus talked recruiting.

He not too long ago put out his top seven that Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami and Ohio State on it.

Armella gives the latest in this interview.