Waynmon Steed: "We're looking forward to being better than last season"

Linebacker Waynmon Steed started two games in 2020 and then was a full-time OLB starter last season under Manny Diaz.

This spring the veteran linebacker is working to impress new coaches Kevin Steele and Charlie Strong. And so far he’s worked as the primary first-team linebacker.

“Everything is coming along pretty well,” Steed said after the team’s Tuesday practice.

Will Steed remain a starter this season? Well, that remains to be seen. The team is missing Sam Brooks and Chase Smith this spring, and it appears likely the Canes will land UCLA LB transfer Caleb Johnson out of the portal (he visits this week). We also expect Miami to pursue another linebacker as well to shore up the talent/depth issues fans saw at this position a year ago.

Plus freshman LB Wesley Bissainthe is making strides and will push to start when fall drills roll around. The team also has returners with starting experience in MLB Corey Flagg and STARs Keontra Smith and Gil Frierson.

For Steed, this spring is just about doing his best and trying to learn the new defensive system.

“We have Wes, me, Flagg, K4 (Smith), we are all coming along looking for that next step,” said Steed, who has cross-trained at MLB and outside linebacker.

Linebacker issues have cost Miami the last couple of seasons, with either guys that aren't fast enough or physical enough ... or guys that just don't understand what to do in certain situations.

That's a reason UM ranked No. 44 in the nation last year in rush defense (139.0 yards) and No. 75 in total defense (389.6 yards), while a year earlier in 2020 the team was No. 76 in rush defense (174.5 yards) and No. 67 in total defense (408.4 yards).

A reason for optimism when it comes to run defense?

“We’re looking way better than before with the run,” Steed said. “We have a different scheme to stop the run. We’re looking to do bigtime things.

“The way we take on blocks, finish tackles (is emphasized). We’re looking to improve that.”

There are still some unanswered questions here given last year's level of play, but Steed thinks this defense overall will be much better than UM’s recent ones.

“We’re looking forward to being better than last season,” Steed said. “Working with (Charlie) Strong, he’s making sure everything goes well.”

* Steed says of working under new head coach Mario Cristobal that “He has that mindset of having that team chemistry … Every day working.” He adds “Cristobal is big on physicality. Every day we come in having that mindset of being physical every day. Cristobal has a standard of where he wants it, so we have to raise that standard.”

* Steed said in the Spring Game he wants to see the defense sprinting to the ball and having solid tackling.

“Last year it wasn’t that much of a crowd - this year it’ll be a big crowd,” Steed said. “We’re looking forward to that.”