CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami head women’s basketball coach Katie Meier announced the addition of Robert Dunn to the 2023-24 coaching staff Friday afternoon. Dunn will serve as an assistant coach, focused primarily on scouting and analytics.

A 17-year industry veteran, Dunn joins the Hurricanes after spending the last two seasons as an assistant coach at Cleveland State.

“We have really upgraded our staff with the addition of Bob Dunn. Over the past 17 years, Bob has garnered a vast amount of experience and has performed a variety of duties on different basketball staffs,” Meier said. “Bob brought up so many great ideas and analytical insights during the interview process that I was thrilled he was available to join the Miami family. I also want to thank the University administration for allowing us to add additional staff members per the new NCAA ruling so that we can be great in all areas. I truly believe I have the best staff in the country.”

During his time with the Vikings, the women’s basketball team posted a 53-14 overall record, including a 30-5 mark in 2022-23 - the most single-season wins in program history. The Vikings won their third Horizon League Championship in 2023 and Dunn coached guard Destiny Leo to being named Horizon League Player of the Year.

In 2021-22, Dunn helped the Vikings post their second 20-win campaign over the last three years and was part of the Viking coaching staff that led CSU to the Horizon League Championship game and back-to-back postseason appearances (2022 WBI).

“I watched Cleveland State on film many times this year and was so impressed with their style of play and their efficiency numbers on both the offensive and defensive end,” Meier said. “They led all Division I teams in free throw attempts, which is an area we really thought we could improve on.”

Prior to his time at Cleveland State, Dunn recorded a six-year stint at George Mason, where he served as the assistant coach and international recruiter. During his time with the Patriots, Dunn helped mentor back-to-back A-10 Players of the Year, while also helping George Mason post the most wins in program history during the 2017-18 season.

While with the Patriots, Dunn also served as the scheduling and scouting coordinator, in addition to spending time as an academic liaison.

Dunn’s first collegiate coaching job came at Wagner College, where he served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. While at Wagner, Dunn developed and coached Jasmine Nwajei, who finished the 2014-15 regular season as the NCAA Scoring Leader.

Dunn also spent two seasons as the women's basketball video coordinator at Kentucky. During his time in Lexington, Ky., the Wildcats advanced to back-to-back SEC Championship games and made it to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight and Sweet Sixteen in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

Dunn is a 2010 and 2011 graduate of Dayton, where he spent his undergraduate and graduate career as a men's basketball student manager, graduate assistant, and video coordinator.

