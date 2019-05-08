News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-08 20:33:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Wed. offer for CB/WR: "Miami is probably the greatest football school ever"

Ntxpcbuzlmh2ecfdqyxm
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

Walker (La.) High School athlete Jalen Cook picked up a Hurricane scholarship offer on Wednesday.“Coach (Blake) Baker came to the school (to evaluate Cook) and he told my coach he wanted to offer m...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}