Wed. offer shoots UM to top of list for top ranked PK
Recruiting is always about filling future needs with the best possible prospects.And to that end UM is already on the hunt for PK Bubba Baxa’s replacement - the kicker will be a sophomore this seas...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news