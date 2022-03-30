Wed. visit for 4-star Ga. DB "went really well," UM moves up his list
Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes High School DB/WR Terrance Love visited Miami on Wednesday, and this wasn’t about coming to see Pro Day.It was about learning what it is to be a Miami Hurricane.“It w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news