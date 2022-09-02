The addition of Mario Cristobal brought stability to the top of the football program. Since his arrival, we have seen the practice level, discipline, and overall development improve by wide margins. Something that is still lacking is talent at certain position groups, something Cristobal described as a "monstrosity of a gap". Going into week one, there are a number of questions on who will emerge at multiple positions:

Who is the third wide receiver?

Xavier Restrepo is the top target in this offense based on spring and fall camp. In a group that has issues with consistently catching the football, Restrepo has brought a work ethic, a leadership mentality, and a consistent level of play through the first nine months of the Mario Cristobal Era. He is the one player that is clearly living up to the standards of new offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach Josh Gattis, The first outside target should be Key'Shawn Smith, the most productive returning receiver on the roster. His experience and explosive skill set have him locked in for a role in this passing attack. The ideal player to slot into that third wide receiver role would be Jacolby George. It has been rumored that George is suspended for a period of time to start the season. That opens the door of opportunity to a multitude of players that have been considered high-potential guys. Romello Brinson missed most of the spring but has flashed the ability to make contested catches. He has had a quiet camp up until this point, but South Florida products have been seen as "game time" guys in the past. Brinson could just be the next player cut from the same cloth. A couple of other former blue-chip recruits that have yet to live up to their high school hype are Brashard Smith, Michael Redding, and Frank Ladson. Redding and Ladson have bigger frames that would mesh well with Restrepo and Key'Shawn, while Brashard has an explosive skillset that makes him versatile enough to play on the outside as a vertical and screen threat. My money is Brinson just due to the talent argument. With his 6'2" height and 4.4 40-yard dash speed could make him the big play threat in this offense.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db2FjaCBDcmlzdG9iYWwgc3Bva2UgYWJvdXQgWGF2aWVyIFJlc3Ry ZXBvIGFuZCBoaXMgbGV2ZWwgb2YgcHJlcGFyYXRpb24uIFN0b29kIG91dCB3 aXRoIE5GTCBzY291dHMgb3V0IGF0IHByYWN0aWNlIHRvZGF5LiA8YnI+PGJy PlJlc3RyZXBvIGNhdWdodCA4LTEwIHBhc3NlcyBpbiB0aGUgc2NyaW1tYWdl IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8ybkNmMjd2VG84Ij5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vMm5DZjI3dlRvODwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGcmFuayBUdWNrZXIg KEBUaGVDcmliU291dGhGTEEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVGhlQ3JpYlNvdXRoRkxBL3N0YXR1cy8xNTU5MjEwODM1ODUxMDU1MTA3 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

What will the final five look like on the offensive line once Zion Nelson returns?

With Nelson banged up and probably out for week one, it is audition time for multiple linemen. John Campbell is slotted in at left tackle for this week should Nelson sit. A solid performance as Van Dyke's blindside protector could position him for the right tackle spot. Veteran DJ Scaife is likely to start at right tackle for game one and move inside to guard once Nelson returns. An interior offensive line of Scaife, Jakai Clark, and Jalen Rivers is a strong group. Add on the first-round ability of Nelson and the blue-chip ceiling of Campbell, and the potential of the offensive line could be the highest Miami has had in a long time. You cannot leave out Logan Sagapolu when discussing potential starters, though. Sagapolu came to Miami from Oregon, familiar with Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal and their standard and expectations. He has been in a battle for the final guard spot since joining the team, and if Campbell does not step up in Nelson's absence, do not be surprised to see the former Duck in the starting lineup.

Who will be the starting two linebackers and will that maintain?