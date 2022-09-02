Week 1 Positional Question Marks and Things to Watch Against Bethune
The addition of Mario Cristobal brought stability to the top of the football program. Since his arrival, we have seen the practice level, discipline, and overall development improve by wide margins. Something that is still lacking is talent at certain position groups, something Cristobal described as a "monstrosity of a gap".
Going into week one, there are a number of questions on who will emerge at multiple positions:
Who is the third wide receiver?
Xavier Restrepo is the top target in this offense based on spring and fall camp. In a group that has issues with consistently catching the football, Restrepo has brought a work ethic, a leadership mentality, and a consistent level of play through the first nine months of the Mario Cristobal Era. He is the one player that is clearly living up to the standards of new offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach Josh Gattis,
The first outside target should be Key'Shawn Smith, the most productive returning receiver on the roster. His experience and explosive skill set have him locked in for a role in this passing attack.
The ideal player to slot into that third wide receiver role would be Jacolby George. It has been rumored that George is suspended for a period of time to start the season. That opens the door of opportunity to a multitude of players that have been considered high-potential guys.
Romello Brinson missed most of the spring but has flashed the ability to make contested catches. He has had a quiet camp up until this point, but South Florida products have been seen as "game time" guys in the past. Brinson could just be the next player cut from the same cloth.
A couple of other former blue-chip recruits that have yet to live up to their high school hype are Brashard Smith, Michael Redding, and Frank Ladson. Redding and Ladson have bigger frames that would mesh well with Restrepo and Key'Shawn, while Brashard has an explosive skillset that makes him versatile enough to play on the outside as a vertical and screen threat.
My money is Brinson just due to the talent argument. With his 6'2" height and 4.4 40-yard dash speed could make him the big play threat in this offense.
What will the final five look like on the offensive line once Zion Nelson returns?
With Nelson banged up and probably out for week one, it is audition time for multiple linemen. John Campbell is slotted in at left tackle for this week should Nelson sit. A solid performance as Van Dyke's blindside protector could position him for the right tackle spot. Veteran DJ Scaife is likely to start at right tackle for game one and move inside to guard once Nelson returns.
An interior offensive line of Scaife, Jakai Clark, and Jalen Rivers is a strong group. Add on the first-round ability of Nelson and the blue-chip ceiling of Campbell, and the potential of the offensive line could be the highest Miami has had in a long time.
You cannot leave out Logan Sagapolu when discussing potential starters, though. Sagapolu came to Miami from Oregon, familiar with Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal and their standard and expectations. He has been in a battle for the final guard spot since joining the team, and if Campbell does not step up in Nelson's absence, do not be surprised to see the former Duck in the starting lineup.
Who will be the starting two linebackers and will that maintain?
Arguably the worst position on the team by the end of Manny Diaz era was his position, the linebackers. The injection of must needed talent will come in the 2023 class but defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and linebacker coach Charlie Strong will have to work their magic with a mostly inherited group for 2022.
UCLA transfer Caleb Johnson and incumbent inside linebacker Corey Flagg were raved about by coaches in camp. Both look like the favorites to start, and probably should based on experience and production. Cristobal spoke about Johnson and how he has improved since coming to Miami:
“The light is coming on. You know, I obviously had experienced against him as a coach out there on the west coast while I was at Oregon. He was at UCLA and he’s a really good player, and he’s in a position room where guys are playing really good football and it’s really competitive.”
Flagg has sort of been a surprise coming into week one. Despite leading the team in tackles last year, the linebacker play as a whole left fans and coaches wanting more. He has stepped up in more ways than one since the new staff came in and Cristobal elaborated more on that Monday:
"He's stepped up big time. He has and when guys have a great off-season, it tells the truth during fall camp. He understands the game and he's really instinctive and he plays with confidence. When you're a linebacker that has to make things right when they're not right on the field and the signal comes in, then offense is running some tempo or running some unbalanced set, tackle over, all that kind of stuff, it changes things. Corey has certainly done that. Looking for him to have an excellent year and really appreciate just the way he has stepped up and bought into the culture."
Keontra Smith has been a guy we have seen in multiple positions during his time at Miami. Coming from a championship program like Chaminade-Madonna, the hope was that he would develop into an enforcer-type player at either strong safety or the Striker in Manny Diaz's scheme. He is now fighting it out at linebacker and his speed plus the explosiveness at the point of contact makes him at minimum a rotational player.
If we see the same level of play from Flagg as last year, watch out for Smith to take that second linebacker spot.