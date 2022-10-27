Dillard (FL) at Lincoln (FL), Friday
Dillard is looking to get a signature win before the playoffs against a 5-3 Lincoln team behind the efforts of Miami's newest 2023 commitment, four-star cornerback Antione Jackson. Other Miami targets in action are the speedy running back target Christopher Johnson Jr. and the trio of 2025 defensive line targets, Armondo Blount, Anthony Smith, and Tarrell Greene.
Lincoln has their own share of star power in Georgia linebacker commit Raylen Wilson, who might be the only linebacker in the country who could keep up athletically to Johnson, 2023 athlete Kenneth Kelly, who will match up with Jackson as Lincoln's top wide receiver and 2024 linebacker Samarian Robinson, an emerging prospect.
Eau Gallie (FL) at Rockledge (FL)
Miami's other defensive back commit, Robert Stafford, has had a solid year up until this game, helping lead Eau Gallie to a 7-1 record with his 503 total yards, six touchdowns, interception (93-yard return), and two fumble recoveries. The latest challenge will be a top 20 team in Florida, the Rockledge Raiders, who are also 7-1.
On offense, three-star wide receiver Eddie Combs (17 receptions, 307 yards, four touchdowns; 19 offers) will be Stafford's biggest threat while top-five 2024 safety prospect Jaylen Heyward and Army commit defensive back Phineas Allen will try to limit Stafford in his few offensive snaps.
Loomis Chaffee School (CT) at Choate Rosemary Hall School (CT)
Miami tight end commit Jackson Carver, one of Miami's most committed and vocal prospects, is facing an undefeated and top three-ranked Choate Rosemary Hall squad that had a Power 5 tight end of their own in Duke commit Vincent Drolet, giving fans a future ACC tight end battle.
On top of the peer competition Carver will be facing, Michigan 2024 commit defensive lineman Manuel Beigel and Dartmouth commit safety Harrison Keith will try to slow him and the Loomis Chaffee offense that is averaging over 40 points per game.
Miami Jackson (FL) at Miami Edison (FL)
Four-star wide receiver Nathaniel 'Ray Ray' Joseph has stuck with the Canes and Edison Raiders through thick and thin. Despite sub-par quarterback play, he shined in losses this season and will try to lead his team to a victory against a resurgent Jackson team that features the dynamic pass-rushing Luman twins that are Miami's latest Canadian targets. This should be one of the more competitive games of the weekend.
LaSalle (FL) at Miami Northwestern (FL)
Frankie Tinilau's first season in the states has not been perfect as he has had to tough out an injured wrist along with key injuries on his team that have led to a 4-4 record. His team now plays an angry Miami Northwestern team who is coming off an embarrassing loss to Homestead.
'Group of 5' pass rush target Toddrick Brewton should be a nice challenge for Tinilau and other fun matchups to watch will be LaSalle 2024 linebacker Charquez Lee against 2025 future star running back King Davis and Northwestern wide receivers Andy Jean, Adam Moore, and Calvin Russell III against LaSalle 2024 cornerback LaVaris Stanford.
