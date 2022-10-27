Dillard (FL) at Lincoln (FL), Friday

Dillard is looking to get a signature win before the playoffs against a 5-3 Lincoln team behind the efforts of Miami's newest 2023 commitment, four-star cornerback Antione Jackson. Other Miami targets in action are the speedy running back target Christopher Johnson Jr. and the trio of 2025 defensive line targets, Armondo Blount, Anthony Smith, and Tarrell Greene. Lincoln has their own share of star power in Georgia linebacker commit Raylen Wilson, who might be the only linebacker in the country who could keep up athletically to Johnson, 2023 athlete Kenneth Kelly, who will match up with Jackson as Lincoln's top wide receiver and 2024 linebacker Samarian Robinson, an emerging prospect.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BY3Rpb24gSmFja3NvbiBpcyBvbiB0aGUgd2F5LiDwn5mM4pqh77iP IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQUNUSU9OM19KQUNLU09O P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBQ1RJT04zX0pBQ0tTT048L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2FuZXNfY291bnR5P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjYW5lc19jb3VudHk8L2E+IDxicj48YnI+Rm91 ci1zdGFyIERCIEFudGlvbmUgSmFja3NvbiB3aWxsIGpvaW4gTWlhbWnigJlz IHNlY29uZGFyeSBmb3IgdGhlIDIwMjMgc2Vhc29uLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9vSldac2VkN1NhIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vb0pXWnNlZDdTYTwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0tLZElyb2JlUjYiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9LS2RJcm9iZVI2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IDMwNSBTcG9ydHMg KEAzMDVTcG9ydHNzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzMw NVNwb3J0c3Mvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODU0NDU4ODgzNDc4ODU1Njg/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyNywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Eau Gallie (FL) at Rockledge (FL)

Miami's other defensive back commit, Robert Stafford, has had a solid year up until this game, helping lead Eau Gallie to a 7-1 record with his 503 total yards, six touchdowns, interception (93-yard return), and two fumble recoveries. The latest challenge will be a top 20 team in Florida, the Rockledge Raiders, who are also 7-1. On offense, three-star wide receiver Eddie Combs (17 receptions, 307 yards, four touchdowns; 19 offers) will be Stafford's biggest threat while top-five 2024 safety prospect Jaylen Heyward and Army commit defensive back Phineas Allen will try to limit Stafford in his few offensive snaps.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbiBicm/wn5KvIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9IWENlRUhE T0ZnIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vSFhDZUVIRE9GZzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyDw nZGF8J2RnPCdkY/ikaQgKEAxcm9iZXJ0c3RhZmZvcmQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vMXJvYmVydHN0YWZmb3JkL3N0YXR1cy8xNTcz ODQwOTE5NTcyNDg4MTkyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJl ciAyNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Loomis Chaffee School (CT) at Choate Rosemary Hall School (CT)

Miami tight end commit Jackson Carver, one of Miami's most committed and vocal prospects, is facing an undefeated and top three-ranked Choate Rosemary Hall squad that had a Power 5 tight end of their own in Duke commit Vincent Drolet, giving fans a future ACC tight end battle. On top of the peer competition Carver will be facing, Michigan 2024 commit defensive lineman Manuel Beigel and Dartmouth commit safety Harrison Keith will try to slow him and the Loomis Chaffee offense that is averaging over 40 points per game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaG8gc2FpZCBpdCB3b3VsZCBiZSBlYXN5PyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29DYW5lcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvQ2FuZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9sNUwzMW9BMVJRIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbDVMMzFv QTFSUTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYWNrc29uIENhcnZlciAoQEphY2tzb25D YXJ2ZXIxMSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYWNrc29u Q2FydmVyMTEvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODQzNjE1MzYzOTg5ODMxNjg/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Miami Jackson (FL) at Miami Edison (FL)

Four-star wide receiver Nathaniel 'Ray Ray' Joseph has stuck with the Canes and Edison Raiders through thick and thin. Despite sub-par quarterback play, he shined in losses this season and will try to lead his team to a victory against a resurgent Jackson team that features the dynamic pass-rushing Luman twins that are Miami's latest Canadian targets. This should be one of the more competitive games of the weekend.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+NS7wn4OPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9sa3I0Ykg5RUdS Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbGtyNGJIOUVHUjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyDi gbXwnZOD8J2StvCdk4nwnZK98J2StvCdk4PwnZK+8J2RkvCdk4Eg8J2Sv/Cd kZzwnZOI8J2RkvCdk4XwnZK9IPCdkqXwnZOH4oSiIChAcmF5cmF5dGhhYm95 KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3JheXJheXRoYWJveS9z dGF0dXMvMTU4MzUyNjg0Nzk3ODkzMDE3Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDIxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

LaSalle (FL) at Miami Northwestern (FL)