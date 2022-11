Treasure Coast (FL) vs. Chaminade-Madonna (FL), Thursday

Chaminade-Madonna finally gets a challenge after some idle weeks and sub-par competition since about mid-season. Treasure Coast and their single wing heavy run scheme and West Virginia commit defensive end Corey McIntyre Jr. will look to slow down the elite offense of Chaminade. The Lions have four-star quarterback Cedrick Bailey, four-star running back Davion Gause, and a trio of receivers that include 2024 five-stars Jeremiah Smith, Joshisa Trader, and 2023 three-star Edwin Joseph, who will be playing both sides of the ball. The Chaminade defense will have to be disciplined against a lot of misdirection and we should see four-star safety Zaquan Patterson playing more of a linebacker role, something we could see him doing at the next level.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BdCB0aGUgQ3JpYiB0aGlzIHdlZWtlbmQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQ2FuZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0NhbmVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vb1JvOHVJTlQ0dyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL29Sbzh1SU5U NHc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmVyZW1pYWggU21pdGgg4pyeIChASmVybWlh aF9TbWl0aDEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmVybWlh aF9TbWl0aDEvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODc2MDQ3Njk3NzgxMzkxMzc/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Cardinal Newman (FL) vs. Gulliver Prep (FL), Thursday

Gulliver Prep four-star quarterback Davi Belfort will be out for this game, so what could have been a really good matchup might not be as close as previously anticipated. However, Gulliver still has LSU commit Jalen Brown and three-star wide receiver Antwaan Mays to threaten the Newman defense. It will be fun to watch sophomore athlete Naeshaun Montgomery (eight touchdowns) go up against Georgia commit cornerback Daniel Harris throughout this game. The 2024 three-star Newman quarterback Luke Warnock (1858 yards, 28 touchdowns) is also a player who could make a quick rise up the rankings, as he has led Newman to a 9-0 record and holds offers from Louisville and Maryland.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+VGhlIPCfkJAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9D YW5lc1dhcm5pbmdGUz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2FuZXNXYXJu aW5nRlM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2FuZXNf Y291bnR5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjYW5lc19jb3VudHk8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FuZXNJblNpZ2h0P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDYW5lc0luU2lnaHQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FuZXNGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2FuZXNGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9sdWtlX2NoYW5leTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QGx1a2VfY2hhbmV5NDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9HYWJ5VXJydXRpYTI0Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AR2Fi eVVycnV0aWEyNDc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q05IU19BdGhsZXRpY3M/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENOSFNfQXRo bGV0aWNzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFs c0ZyaWVkbWFuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaXZhbHNGcmllZG1h bjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KZXJlbXlPX0pv aG5zb24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEplcmVteU9fSm9obnNvbjwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVDcmliU291dGhG TEE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRoZUNyaWJTb3V0aEZMQTwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9lbWlsZWVfc21hcnI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGVtaWxlZV9zbWFycjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PbjNzcG9ydHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QE9uM3Nwb3J0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS8yNDdDYW5lcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AMjQ3Q2FuZXM8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU1dpbHRmb25nMjQ3 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTV2lsdGZvbmcyNDc8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdW5pdm1pYW1pP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkB1bml2bWlhbWk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vTWlrZV9Gb3JtYW4yND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A TWlrZV9Gb3JtYW4yNDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0owRkc3 Tm10ZkgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KMEZHN05tdGZIPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IE5hZXNoYXVuIE1vbnRnb21lcnkgKEBOYWVzaGF1bk0pIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTmFlc2hhdW5NL3N0YXR1cy8xNTc4OTI2 NjgyODE5NjcwMDIwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgOSwg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Blanche Ely (FL) vs. Dillard (FL), Saturday

The Broward County Soul Bowl is a South Florida staple that has brought out some classic games over the years. Ely comes into this game undefeated and outscoring their last two opponents 85-26 while Dillard has dominated every team not named inside the top ten in the country. Miami target running back Christopher Johnson breaks an 80-yard touchdown almost weekly and has quickly developed into one of the best big-play threats in the country. He has long been considered a Miami lean. Miami 2023 commit cornerback Antione Jackson and Dillard's 2025 heavy defensive line (Armondo Blount, Anthony Smith, and Tarrell Greene) will look to slow the Ely offense that is averaging 33 points per game. Ely's top player is safety Harlem Howard, a defensive back with nearly 20 interceptions over the last two seasons, and is building Power 5 steam with interest from Louisville, Indiana, and Oregon State. Should be a good one in Fort Lauderdale.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+ZjPCfj7zwn5Ka8J+noSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoX2NyaXN0b2JhbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Y29hY2hfY3Jpc3RvYmFsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0tldmluU21pdGhSQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AS2V2aW5T bWl0aFJCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNo RG9uZG8/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoRG9uZG88L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hfR2F0dGlzP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaF9HYXR0aXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hQb3BfQ29vbmV5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFBvcF9Db29uZXk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9xb0c2RGFHVFl5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcW9HNkRhR1RZ eTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyA2ZXJhYWEgKEBjaHJpc3RvcGhlcmo2XykgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jaHJpc3RvcGhlcmo2Xy9zdGF0 dXMvMTU4NzEyNDg3MjE4MTg2NjQ5Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5P Y3RvYmVyIDMxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Lakewood (FL) vs. Lakeland (FL), Friday

Miami's biggest jewel in the 2023, five-star cornerback Cormani McClain, will look to keep Lakeland's 8-0 record intact against a tough Lakewood team that is led by Virginia-commit quarterback Anthony Colandrea. Pittsburgh commit athlete Montravius Lloyd (590 yards, four touchdowns), 2024 6'5" wide receiver Shamar Rigby (288 yards, four touchdowns) and underrated 2023 slot receiver Aviyon Smith-Mack (813 yards, four touchdowns) could provide the star-studded Lakeland defense with one of their biggest challenges of the year.