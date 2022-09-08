Week two brought fireworks with Chaminade's blowout of Dillard, 49-28, Jaden Rashada's nearly 300-yards, three touchdown performance in the San Diego Honor Bowl, and other South Florida lopsided performances.
We take a look at the top six games for week three:
Chaminade-Madonna vs Miami Northwestern
After dismantling Dillard thanks to a 35-0 run after going down two touchdowns, the Lions play a 2-0 Northwestern team that has one of the most prolific passing attacks in the country.
Future Miami-Dade County all-time passing leader Taron Dickens will try to break through Chaminade's loaded defensive back group and get the ball to Florida commit Andy Jean, three-star tight end Adam Moore and shifty running back Jamari Ford.
The matchup of Jean and newly offered athlete Edwin Joseph and 2025 star Chris Ewald will be a track meet, while Moore vs Zaquan Patterson will be as physical as it gets between a receiver and defensive back.
On the flip side, Louisville commit Rayquan Adkins will try to slow Jeremiah Smith, Joshisa Trader, Joseph, Duane Thomas, and Davion Gause. The Chaminade offense has been averaging over 485 yards per game and 42 points per game. Expect a shootout at the Mecca, Traz Powell Stadium.
Gulliver Prep vs Cardinal Gibbons
Gulliver took a bad loss to Rockledge week one, 38-0 even with over 100 yards from LSU commit and Miami target Jalen Brown. Three failed redzone attempts that twice ended up in six points for the other team, sealed their fate that night.
The Davi Belfort-led passing attack will look to put up their first points of the year in what is a rematch of last year's 4A State Semi-Finals.
Cardinal Gibbons comes into this game banged up, but 2-0 and signature win over Dematha (MD). UCF commit Dylan Rizk should have his top target and Pitt commit Jesse Anderson back and FAU commit and running back Kamari Moulton will have a chance to run wild against a weak defensive front for Gulliver.
Tampa Jesuit vs Columbus
A clash of two Florida powers, both Columbus and Jesuit have state title hopes this season. Jesuit mirrors the 2-0 record of Columbus and both wins came against two solid opponents in Wharton and Treasure Coast. Columbus hopes to knock off their second state championship-winning opponent in three games.
Miami target and five-star linebacker TJ Capers already has a four-sack performance and is proving why he is one of the top defensive players in the country. Jesuit is equally as loaded, as players like Georgia commit linebacker Troy Bowles, Temple commit running back Joquez Smith, All-State defensive end Peter Pesansky, division one wide receiver Jarreitt Buie will go against Capers and four-star Dylan Stephenson, Wesley Shaw.
Dillard vs Miramar
After the lambasting Dillard received last Friday from Chaminade, they get another solid opponent in Miramar. Despite not being the state championship contender of the early 2010s, the Patriots have a gritty team that could cause some issues for Dillard. Miami target and running back Christopher Johnson was one of the few standouts from the Chaminade game, with his 80-yard touchdown and some nice runs.
Big performances from Johnson, Miami commit cornerback Antione Jackson, and the 2025 defensive line trio Armondo Blount, Anthony Smith, and Tarrell Greene should all have standout performances.
Miami Booker T. Washington vs Miami Central
This will be BTW head coach Tim 'Ice' Harris's first big game in his return to Miami-Dade County high school football. There have been some classic battles with the Tornadoes and Central, but this should not be one of those. Central is 1-0 coming off their huge victory against IMG Academy and is moving up the national rankings at a rapid pace.
Miami target Rueben Bain is following up his 29.5 sack season with a three-sack week one and will try to mirror that production this Friday. Miami recently offered 2025 safety Amari Wallace after his seven tackle and one interception showing in week one. The high-octane passing attack of BTW should expand on the opportunities for Wallace to add to that early-season production.
Bridgeland (TX) vs Shadow Creek (TX)
Miami commit tight end Reid Mikeska has had a slow start to the year with four receptions and 18 yards in two games. The road does not get any easier this week as he is going against a 2-0 Shadow Creek team that has a trio of division one defenders in LSU commit linebacker Maurice Williams, Washington State commit defensive end Theorin Dandle and 2024 defensive end Zion Taylor that will be going at it with Mikeska every play.