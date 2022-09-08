Week two brought fireworks with Chaminade's blowout of Dillard, 49-28, Jaden Rashada's nearly 300-yards, three touchdown performance in the San Diego Honor Bowl, and other South Florida lopsided performances. We take a look at the top six games for week three:

Chaminade-Madonna vs Miami Northwestern

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWFtaSBvZmZlcmVkIGxvY2FsIHR3by13YXkgc3RhciBFZHdpbiBK b3NlcGggb3V0IG9mIENoYW1pbmFkZS1NYWRvbm5hLjxicj48YnI+Sm9zZXBo IGhhZCBhIGh1Z2UgcGVyZm9ybWFuY2UgbGFzdCB3ZWVrIGFnYWluc3QgRm9y dCBMYXVkZXJkYWxlIERpbGxhcmQ8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWndw akNiRk9FVyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1p3cGpDYkZPRVc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9xSzJZQ1FJbWx6Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcUsy WUNRSW1sejwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGcmFuayBUdWNrZXIgKEBUaGVDcmli U291dGhGTEEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlQ3Jp YlNvdXRoRkxBL3N0YXR1cy8xNTY2ODk3OTI5MzIyNzY2MzM3P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciA1LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Gulliver Prep vs Cardinal Gibbons

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EYXZpIEJlbGZvcnQgdG8gTFNVIGNvbW1pdCBXUiBKYWxlbiBCcm93 biBtYWtlcyBpdCAzMS0wIEd1bGxpdmVyIGluIHRoZSAybmQuIENvdWxkIGJl IHNvbWV0aGluZyB3ZSBzZWUgYSBsb3Qgb2YgdGhpcyBzZWFzb24uPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0FPcldET0laZG4iPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9BT3JX RE9JWmRuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNW9ZdDJFdVhwTyI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzVvWXQyRXVYcE88L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRnJh bmsgVHVja2VyIChAVGhlQ3JpYlNvdXRoRkxBKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZUNyaWJTb3V0aEZMQS9zdGF0dXMvMTU2MDc4NTky NDE3ODQ2MDY3Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMjAsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Gulliver took a bad loss to Rockledge week one, 38-0 even with over 100 yards from LSU commit and Miami target Jalen Brown. Three failed redzone attempts that twice ended up in six points for the other team, sealed their fate that night. The Davi Belfort-led passing attack will look to put up their first points of the year in what is a rematch of last year's 4A State Semi-Finals. Cardinal Gibbons comes into this game banged up, but 2-0 and signature win over Dematha (MD). UCF commit Dylan Rizk should have his top target and Pitt commit Jesse Anderson back and FAU commit and running back Kamari Moulton will have a chance to run wild against a weak defensive front for Gulliver.

Tampa Jesuit vs Columbus

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaHkgaXMgRmxvcmlkYSBMQiBUSiBDYXBlcnMgYSBmaXZlLXN0YXI/ IDxicj48YnI+4oCcSGUgbG9va3MgbGlrZSBhbiBORkwgbGluZWJhY2tlciBw aHlzaWNhbGx5IGFscmVhZHksIGhlIGlzIGZhc3QgYW5kIGhpdHMgbGlrZSBh IHRydWNr4oCdIDxicj48YnI+TW9yZSBmcm9tIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWRhbWdvcm5leT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A YWRhbWdvcm5leTwvYT4g8J+RhyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdGo4 T1p2THhaUiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3RqOE9adkx4WlI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby85Qmg0R0Q4aDR4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vOUJo NEdEOGg0eDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSaXZhbHMgKEBSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTY0Mjcx MTUzMTg2NjQ4MDY0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAyOSwg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

A clash of two Florida powers, both Columbus and Jesuit have state title hopes this season. Jesuit mirrors the 2-0 record of Columbus and both wins came against two solid opponents in Wharton and Treasure Coast. Columbus hopes to knock off their second state championship-winning opponent in three games. Miami target and five-star linebacker TJ Capers already has a four-sack performance and is proving why he is one of the top defensive players in the country. Jesuit is equally as loaded, as players like Georgia commit linebacker Troy Bowles, Temple commit running back Joquez Smith, All-State defensive end Peter Pesansky, division one wide receiver Jarreitt Buie will go against Capers and four-star Dylan Stephenson, Wesley Shaw.

Dillard vs Miramar

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PTiBUSEUgRklSU1QgUExBWS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L3JOSG9BTUIySUMiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9yTkhvQU1CMklDPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IENhbmVzQ291bnR5LmNvbSAoQGNhbmVzX2NvdW50eSkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jYW5lc19jb3VudHkvc3RhdHVzLzE1 NjU4NDM0MzY2Njk3NzE3Nzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVt YmVyIDIsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

After the lambasting Dillard received last Friday from Chaminade, they get another solid opponent in Miramar. Despite not being the state championship contender of the early 2010s, the Patriots have a gritty team that could cause some issues for Dillard. Miami target and running back Christopher Johnson was one of the few standouts from the Chaminade game, with his 80-yard touchdown and some nice runs. Big performances from Johnson, Miami commit cornerback Antione Jackson, and the 2025 defensive line trio Armondo Blount, Anthony Smith, and Tarrell Greene should all have standout performances.

Miami Booker T. Washington vs Miami Central

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWFtaSBDZW50cmFsIDIwMjUgU2FmZXR5IEFtYXJpIFdhbGxhY2Ug aXMgYWxyZWFkeSBhIFN0YXRlIENoYW1waW9uLCB3YXMgYSBmcmVzaG1hbiBz dGFydGVyIGFuZCBoZWxwZWQgZmluaXNoIG5hdGlvbmFsIHBvd2VyIElNRyBB Y2FkZW15IHdpdGggYSBnYW1lLXNlYWxpbmcgSU5ULjxicj48YnI+SGUgcGlj a2VkIHVwIGEgTWlhbWkgb2ZmZXIgdG9kYXksIGhpcyA4dGggb3ZlcmFsbC48 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vek9kRHphMDhpdiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L3pPZER6YTA4aXY8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9PbncwSENH YkZSIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vT253MEhDR2JGUjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBGcmFuayBUdWNrZXIgKEBUaGVDcmliU291dGhGTEEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlQ3JpYlNvdXRoRkxBL3N0YXR1cy8xNTY3 NzA5NjQ5Mzk0MTg4Mjg4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJl ciA4LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

This will be BTW head coach Tim 'Ice' Harris's first big game in his return to Miami-Dade County high school football. There have been some classic battles with the Tornadoes and Central, but this should not be one of those. Central is 1-0 coming off their huge victory against IMG Academy and is moving up the national rankings at a rapid pace. Miami target Rueben Bain is following up his 29.5 sack season with a three-sack week one and will try to mirror that production this Friday. Miami recently offered 2025 safety Amari Wallace after his seven tackle and one interception showing in week one. The high-octane passing attack of BTW should expand on the opportunities for Wallace to add to that early-season production.

Bridgeland (TX) vs Shadow Creek (TX)

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icW1lIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dv Q2FuZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0Nh bmVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWTA4NndvQ3RUZyI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1kwODZ3b0N0VGc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUmVpZCBN aWtlc2thIChAcmVpZG1pa2Vza2EpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vcmVpZG1pa2Vza2Evc3RhdHVzLzE1NjAzMDkxMzc0NjgyNjAzNTI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDE4LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=